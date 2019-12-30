Junior Hoilett sends message to Cardiff fans after Wednesday win

Cardiff City ended the year on a high after beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the Championship.

Neil Harris’ side had a two-goal lead after just eight minutes at Hillsborough yesterday, thanks to goals from Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett.

The German was on the score-sheet after the fifth-minute when Lee Tomlin caught the Owls’ defence off-guard with a quick free-kick into Glatzel in the penalty area, who held off two Wednesday defenders to fire past Cameron Dawson.

Hoilett then doubled the lead, Tomlin again with the assist as he crossed low into the box where the 29-year-old was waiting to slide home his third of the season.

It was a tidy finish from the Canadian and a win which means Cardiff are now four unbeaten in the Championship, going into their New Year’s Day trip to QPR in 10th – two points off Wednesday in 6th.

After the game, Hoilett took to Instagram with this message:

At 29, he seems to have been in the English game for years and with a good deal of Premier League experience, he showed his qualities yesterday to help Cardiff to their fourth win under Harris – Cardiff have only lost one of the last seven that Hoilett has started.

His goal yesterday was well-taken but he and his teammates’ performance was, overall, one of the best that fans have seen under Harris against a strong top-six contender in Garry Monk’s Wednesday.

They next face a QPR who’ve not won in four now, and a win could take Cardiff into the top-six for the first time this season.