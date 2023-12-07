Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes it is likely Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United in the January transfer window.

The left-back has struggled to establish himself at Elland Road, since joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

Recent reports have suggested that Firpo is keen to leave Leeds, amid links with his former club Real Betis.

There is a good chance that Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United in the January transfer window.

That's according to journalist Dean Jones, who belies the left-back has never fully lived up to expectations since completing his move to Elland Road.

Firpo has found the going tough at Leeds

Having joined Leeds from Barcelona for a fee reported to be around £13million back in the summer of 2021, Firpo has found it hard to fully establish himself at Elland Road.

Issues around form and fitness mean that in almost two-and-a-half years in Yorkshire, the left-back has managed just 54 appearances in all competitions for Leeds.

Junior Firpo Leeds United (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 3 0 0 2022/23 24 2 2 2021/22 27 0 2 As of 7th December 2023

Indeed, injuries at the start of the current campaign, have meant that the 27-year-old has managed just three Championship outings for the club, since the start of this season.

Amid those struggles, recent reports have claimed that Firpo is keen to leave Leeds when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, in the wake of links with his former club Real Betis, who already have midfielder Marc Roca on loan from Leeds.

Now it seems as though Jones believes that the prospect of Firpo departing Elland Road in January, is becoming ever more likely.

Firpo's Leeds move "hasn't worked out" - Jones

With this link-up between Leeds and Firpo seemingly not going as either party would have wanted, Jones is expecting a parting of the ways sooner rather than later.

Indeed, the journalist believes that those claims of interest from Betis, could well have turned the left-back's head, opening the door for a move, providing the right offer comes in.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about what might happen for Firpo and Leeds in the January transfer window, Jones said: "There is a pretty high chance that Firpo will leave Leeds in January if they can get a good offer for him. If he has had his head turned by the idea of going back to Betis, I think it's understandable if they look to cash in.

"I thought it was a good transfer when he first joined Leeds, to be honest, but that was more based on what I had previously seen at Betis than Barcelona.

"It hasn't worked out as well as expected. There's no denying that. In Barcelona, I think they're probably looking back at it and realising they made the right decision to let him leave because he can't even live up to expectations at Elland Road, let alone the Nou Camp."

As things stand, there are just over 18 months remaining on Firpo's contract with Leeds, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

Leeds in contention for a swift Premier League return

Despite issues such as those surrounding Firpo, and a long list of departures over the summer in the wake of relegation, Leeds are still making a strong push for promotion this season.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Whites have taken 38 points from 19 league games this season, meaning they are currently third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds may have to be careful about letting Firpo go in January

Given the apparent desire from Firpo to leave the club, it could make sense for Leeds to let him go in January.

That would avoid the unwelcome distraction of an unhappy player, but with Stuart Dallas a long-term absentee, it could also leave Leeds with a lack of depth on the left of their defence.

Were that to happen, it could leave them exposed in that area, something opposition sides could then look to exploit.

Given they cannot afford any weaknesses in their battle for promotion, you feel Leeds may well have to sign another left-back in January, if Firpo is indeed to leave at the turn of the year.