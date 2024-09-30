Leeds United totally outclassed Mark Robins and Coventry City at Elland Road as they cruised to a fourth win in five league games, with Joel Piroe scoring his third in three fixtures from the bench to the delight of Leeds fans and Junior Firpo.

Daniel Farke's side were looking to build some momentum following their 2-0 win away at Cardiff City, with victory on home turf crucial heading into a week of tough fixtures and away trips to Norwich City and Sunderland.

Leeds dominated early on and had a Willy Gnonto strike to show for their first half showing. He slotted Firpo's pass high into the net with an excellent first-time finish.

Cov failed to register a single attempt on Illan Meslier's goal during the first half and it was only a matter of time before Leeds grabbed the second they needed to ensure the points remained in West Yorkshire.

Jayden Bogle’s finish from Largie Ramazani's slipped ball through made it 2-0 soon after the interval, with Leeds continuing the second 45 much like they had ended the first.

Coventry never looked capable of staging a comeback, with Leeds adding an extra gloss to the scoreline with just over 10 minutes remaining when substitute Joel Piroe fired the ball home after another fine team move stemming from top work in build-up from Mateo Joseph, Ao Tanaka, and Gnonto.

Championship standings (30/09/24) Club Played GD Points 1 West Brom 7 +7 16 2 Sunderland 7 +8 15 3 Blackburn Rovers 7 +8 15 4 Burnley 7 +9 14 5 Leeds United 7 +8 14 6 Sheffield United 7 +6 13

Junior Firpo reacts to Joel Piroe goal against Coventry City

Piroe’s third goal of the season, and third from the bench, was the least Leeds deserved that afternoon. The Dutchman continues to justify Farke's decision to maintain his role as a super-sub, with all four of his goal contributions this season coming from the bench.

Farke was faced with an interesting conundrum in attack as the new season kicked off, with all eyes on Joseph and whether the German would grant him his full league debut at long last for Leeds as their primary forward in 2024/25.

Piroe is a quality goalscorer at this level, but there have always been question marks surrounding his all-round game as a line-leading striker at the spearhead of the attack, especially without the right player profiles and off-the-ball intensity around him with other players.

He has taken just six shots so far, scoring three goals from an xG of 1.65 (all stats per FotMob), and he is one of the league's deadliest marksmen. So much so, that Firpo has a new nickname for the Leeds forward: "Mr one chance".

Farke's Piroe conundrum

Piroe's record is difficult to ignore in the second tier, even if he lacks some of the all-round striker qualities to be a number-nine. He may not have Joseph's athleticism or intensity out of possession, but will score goals in any team or system.

He has proven as much this season; however, the problem has always been that Piroe does not suit playing as a lone focal point up front, as he lacks the skill-set for holding the ball up and leading the line.

Hence why his sub appearances against tired legs have been so effective so far, with his quality in front of goal evident in big moments to kill off games. Leeds are winning games and there is no reason to change things, even if Piroe is the best finisher at the club.