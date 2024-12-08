Junior Firpo has revealed his disappointment at coming off with an injury in his 100th Leeds United appearance, and has vowed to come back from his latest setback stronger.

The left-back has had a mixed time at Elland Road since his arrival in the summer of 2021, when the Whites were a Premier League club.

But, he has played arguably his best football in a Leeds shirt this season, with the ex-Barcelona man looking a class above at times for Daniel Farke’s side, who moved to the top of the Championship after their win against Derby County on Saturday.

Championship Table (prior to West Brom vs Sheffield United) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 19 20 38 2 Sheffield United 18 16 38 3 Burnley 19 17 37 4 Sunderland 19 14 36 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Blackburn Rovers 18 5 31

Junior Firpo reacts as landmark Leeds United outing cut short

Whilst it was a proud moment for Firpo, as he walked out in a Leeds shirt for a 100th time, it proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the player, as he was replaced midway through the first-half with a hamstring issue.

And, taking to his Instagram story, Firpo referenced that setback as he sent a message to supporters.

“100 appearances with this great club, not the best way to celebrate it coming off with an injury but will be back soon and stronger. We keep marching on together.”

Junior Firpo will be missed if he is absent over the festive period

Obviously, it’s still too soon to get a full diagnosis of Firpo’s injury, with Farke stating that he will need to be assessed in the coming days.

But, he went down holding his hamstring, and, generally, that’s going to keep him out for a number of weeks at best, so it’s far from ideal for Leeds.

As mentioned, Firpo has been a real asset for the side with his pace, power and quality down the left flank, and he has also been strong defensively, which hasn’t always been the case.

So, there’s no denying it would be a blow if he does have to sit out this busy festive period, but the win over Derby proves that Leeds do have suitable cover.

Max Wober came on from the bench, and he popped up with the crucial second goal as Farke’s men eased to a win over the Rams. The Austrian also looked assured defensively, with Leeds restricting Derby to barely a shot, never mind a chance.

Sam Byram is currently injured, but he will also return to provide more full-back cover, and Pascal Strujk could play left-back at a push, so it’s not like they will be without options.

Leeds are back in action on Tuesday when they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough to Elland Road in what is a huge clash, with Firpo likely to be missing.