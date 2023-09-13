Leeds United have made a steady start to life back in the Championship, considering the hectic summer they had.

The Yorkshire side were one of the busiest teams in the league when it came to transfers over the summer, as they saw several players leave and several players arrive.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Daniel Farke was on the back foot when he arrived, as the club had players who were desperate to leave after their relegation.

But the German did well and has managed to form a squad that will be looking to compete at the very end of the Championship.

One player who surprisingly didn’t leave and now remains part of the squad is defender Junior Firpo, but he has yet to play this season as he is currently injured.

Here at Football League World, we have taken a look at the latest news involving Firpo and if there are any injury updates.

What is Junior Firpo's injury?

Firpo has been a Leeds United player since 2021 when he joined the club from Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Despite being at the club for two years, Firpo has struggled to feature for the club on a regular basis, making only 51 appearances for the club so far.

That has been largely down to the fact that he has been injured during parts of his time at the club, and he’s been in and out of the team under different managers.

The 27-year-old once again finds himself on the sidelines after suffering torn lateral ligaments in his knee. The left-back did it right at the start of pre-season, meaning he has missed the summer and the start of the new campaign under Farke.

Given the injury that Firpo picked up in the summer, there was an expectation that he would be out for a while.

That has been the case, as the left-back has missed the opening five games of the season and may miss a couple more yet.

But on the positive front, Firpo himself has recently provided an update on his injury, stating he is close to a return.

Speaking to Momento Deportivo, via Yorkshire Evening Post, Firpo said: “Right now I feel very good, I am almost recovered from my last injury with a lot of desire to play with the team again.”

Will Junior Firpo go straight into the Leeds United team?

Firpo was one of many Leeds players who were expected to leave the club in the summer. However, the injury that he picked up at the start of pre-season seemed to stop him from departing.

Leeds didn’t sign a new out-and-out left-back in the summer, but they did bring Sam Byram back to the club, who has been known to play in that position.

Plus, the club does have Leo Fuhr Hjelde, who has featured this season as well. In their last match, Jamie Shackleton played at left-back.

With uncertainty surrounding who Farke sees as his strongest left-back option, Firpo may fancy his chances of forcing his way back into the starting XI but there are no guarantees.