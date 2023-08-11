Highlights Both Birmingham City and Leeds United are entering the game with optimism and excitement, as both clubs have new ownership and potential for a fresh start.

Tyler Roberts, who joined Birmingham from Leeds, may have a point to prove against his former team if he is fit to play in the match.

Scott Hogan's work rate and pressing ability will be crucial for Birmingham, especially against a dominant Leeds side, despite his less-than-impressive goal record.

Birmingham City host Leeds United in the second game of the Championship season for each side, who both picked up a draw in their opening fixture.

The Whites should be among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have enjoyed a summer of spending under their new ownership, bringing in no fewer than eight players so far following the sale of Tahith Chong to Luton Town.

Tyler Roberts has arrived from Leeds, and is joined by Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson, and Lee Buchanan.

After both coming off against Swansea City in the second half on the opening day of the season, both Roberts and Ethan Laird are pushing to be fully-fit ahead of the visit of Leeds. Roberts may feel he has a point to prove against his former employers.

Despite neither side winning on opening day, there is renewed optimism surrounding both sets of fans this summer, with the two clubs under new ownership, and the potential start of an exciting new dawn.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly, and the futures of key players at both clubs will remain uncertain. That is particularly true of recently relegated Leeds and many players remaining the subject of much interest during the summer already.

Leeds provides a stern test for Birmingham, given the top-flight quality that remains in their squad. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup John Eustace could put out against Daniel Farke's side on Saturday.

GK: Neil Etheridge

Birmingham have little choice but to play Etheridge, with the club's primary number-one John Ruddy in discussions with Luton Town over a move.

The stopper played in the mid-week victory over Cheltenham Town in the first round of the EFL Cup but is likely to retain his place.

RB: Ethan Laird

Laird will be the club's right-back this season, if he can remain fit. He is returning from injury for this game, which may force him to start on the bench against Leeds.

The competition comes from Josh WIlliams and Marcel Oakley on the right side, but when fit, Laird is the undisputed best right-back at the club.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Sanderson is now a permanent player for Blues and the captain alongside Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The 23-year-old is the best centre-back at the club and he will likely continue to play, with this potentially being his third-straight game for the club this season.

CB: Kevin Long

Long has also started both games for the club so far, in the absence of Marc Roberts.

There is a good chance he will continue next to Sanderson, with the former Burnley man signing an extension this summer to remain a Blues player for another season.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan is a top operator at this level, as shown with Derby County previously. The summer arrival from Werder Bremen will almost certainly start at left-back.

The 22-year-old was rested against Cheltenham, but should retake his place over Emmanuel Longelo for the clash with the Whites.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

A surprise package so far this season, as Sunjic has been back in the fold this season with Blues, starting the opening game.

The defensive-midfielder spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, but has been involved in pre-season and early action, signalling he is likely to remain at St. Andrew's.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

After impressing last season on loan, Birmingham paid an initial fee reported to be below £1 million for Bielik from Derby County.

He started on the opening day and is expected to be a key cog in Eustace's side yet again this campaign.

RW: Tyler Roberts

Should he be fit enough, it is likely Roberts will be handed a chance to impress against his former side. He started the opening game on the right-hand-side, although was often seen cutting into towards central spaces.

The 24-year-old could miss the clash if he is deemed not fit enough, though. Should Roberts be out, it is likely Koji Miyoshi will be handed a full league debut.

CAM: Juninho Bacuna

Keshi Anderson started the first game as the attacking-midfielder, with Bacuna introduced from the bench late on in the number-ten role.

However, the versatile midfielder scored twice in mid-week against Cheltenham to secure the points. Albeit, Bacuna did that from a deeper role. It may force Eustace to play him and he could be in line to start as the most advanced player against Leeds, instead.

LW: Siriki Dembele

The former Bournemouth and Peterborough United winger scored on his debut for Blues against Swansea City.

His position in the starting lineup is one of the most nailed on, and it's likely he could become a key player for Eustace as the season develops.

CF: Scott Hogan

Hogan's work rate and intensity make him a valuable part of this Birmingham team, even if his goal record leaves much to be desired.

Against Leeds, this will be even more crucial, with the away side expected to dominate the ball. Hogan will have to be a useful outlet on the counter, as well as a player tasked with pressing the Leeds defence all game, which is something he does better than any other Blues striker.