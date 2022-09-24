Juninho Bacuna speaks out on John Eustace’s impact at Birmingham City

Birmingham City enjoyed a positive final few weeks of Championship action before the international break, with John Eustace beginning to endear himself to the Blues’ supporter base.

The Blues remain one of the biggest clubs in the second tier but a troubling last few years off the pitch, had them begin the season as relegation contenders with the bookmakers.

That appeared to be materialising before victories at Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion demonstrated their potential.

The club made some eye-catching moves in the summer transfer window, and they have one of the most aesthetically-pleasing central midfield partnerships in the division, with Krystian Bielik and Tahith Chong freeing up Juninho Bacuna to express himself in the final third.

The Curacao international gave an insight into Eustace’s start to life at St Andrew’s when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “Everyone is together, from the first XI to the subs and the guys who are not in the squad.

“Everyone is together with each other and working hard to be a success.

“(Eustace) He is doing a great job at the moment.

“We started the season a bit slow I think we could have had more points but that’s on us as a team, we didn’t perform well but you can see the last few weeks we are more together and more as a team.

“That is the performance of the players and the staff together.

“If it is going well it’s the players and if it’s not going well that’s the coach – I think that’s not fair on him.

“It’s everyone together.

“The last few weeks we have been confident, and we need to keep working with everyone.”

There will be testing times to come, but as things stand the Blues are in a good place and will be hoping their international players return from the break unscathed.

The Verdict

Bacuna has been one bright spark since arriving from Rangers in January and he played a crucial role in the Blues’ victory at West Bromwich Albion.

It has been chaos off the pitch at times in recent years, there appears to be a strong unit building in the dressing room.

Chong and Hannibal Mejbri have both arrived as promising players from Manchester United, and with Bacuna and Scott Hogan rotating with them at the top of the pitch, the Blues will cause a lot of teams problems.

Bielik’s return to fitness has given the team a huge boost, the Polish midfielder was one of the best in the division in spells at Derby County and his availability could have a huge say on how comfortable this season plays out for Eustace’s men.