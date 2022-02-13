Juninho Bacuna sends message to supporters following big Birmingham City win

Juninho Bacuna has revealed his delight as he scored his first Birmingham City goal in a comfortable 3-0 win against Luton Town yesterday.

The midfielder joined Blues from Rangers in the January transfer window and he has made an instant impact at St. Andrew’s, impressing in every game since he arrived. And, he got on the scoresheet against the Hatters, getting the crucial opener to put Lee Bowyer’s men on course to what was a comfortable win.

Taking to Instagram, Bacuna sent a message to the fans as he shared his happiness at getting a goal, as well as praising the atmosphere they created.

“3-0 win first goal, I’m proud of the team the way we work hard as a unit yesterday. Keep up this good work. Atmosphere was incredible.”

The 24-year-old is one of three January additions to make an instant impact for Blues, with fellow recent recruits Onel Hernandez and Lyle Taylor getting goals against Luton.

That win means Blues are 18th in the table ahead of a trip to Stoke City next weekend.

The verdict

Bacuna has been brilliant since he arrived at Blues, bringing more power and quality to the team, and he proved yesterday that he can also chip in with goals too.

This social media message also suggests that he is enjoying his time at the club as well and he is right to be pleased with the performance yesterday as it was a good team effort.

Now, it’s about building on that, with Bacuna and his new teammates surely already looking forward to the tough trip to Stoke next week.

