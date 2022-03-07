Juninho Bacuna sends message to Birmingham City supporters as he reflects on club’s latest win

Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated in Saturday’s clash with Bristol City.

The Blues managed to bounce back from their recent defeat to Huddersfield Town by sealing all three points in their showdown with the Robins at Ashton Gate.

Tahith Chong opened the scoring for Birmingham in the second minute of the fixture as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Nico Gordon then doubled his side’s advantage as he headed home from Jordan Graham’s corner.

Following the break, the Robins pulled a goal back as Alex Scott converted from close range.

Bacuna went close to adding a third for Birmingham in the closing stages of the clash as his effort was saved by Bentley.

As a result of this 2-1 victory, the Blues climbed up to 18th in the league standings.

Lee Bowyer’s side will now be looking to build upon this display when they face Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Reflecting on the club’s latest triumph on Twitter, Bacuna has admitted that he felt that it was a great team performance whilst he also lauded Birmingham’s fans for their support.

The midfielder posted: “What a great team performance yesterday [Saturday], fans were incredible.

“Big 3 points.”

The Verdict

After failing to win any of their previous 10 away league fixtures, Birmingham will be relieved by the fact that they were able to end this particular run of form on Saturday.

Bowyer will be hoping that his side will be able to use the confidence gained from this victory to pick up some more victories on their travels between now and the end of the season.

Bacuna could play a key role for the Blues in the closing stages of the campaign if he maintains his fitness as he has managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise since joining the club earlier this year.

The midfielder has provided two direct goal contributions in eight appearances in the Championship and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level in a Birmingham shirt.