Juninho Bacuna sends message to Birmingham City supporters after scoring in win over Hull

Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Hull City.

The Blues backed up their recent victory over Bristol City by securing all three points at the MKM Stadium.

Troy Deeney opened the scoring for the Blue from the penalty spot in the 14th minute of the clash after Krystian Bielik was fouled in the area by Jacob Greaves.

Bacuna doubled Birmingham’s advantage following the break by firing a fantastic effort past goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Deeney squandered a great opportunity to score the Blues’ third goal of the afternoon as he missed the target with his spot-kick.

Hull were unable to find a way back into the match during the closing stages as Birmingham eased to victory.

As a result of this triumph, John Eustace’s side moved up to 12th in the Championship standings and are now only three points adrift of the play-off places.

Following his side’s win over Hull, Bacuna opted to reflect on this fixture on Instagram.

The 25-year-old posted: “Good performance from the boys, happy with my goal and the clean sheet, the fans was incredible again.”

The Verdict

Birmingham’s fans will be delighted to see that their club are clearly starting to progress under the guidance of Eustace in the Championship.

Bacuna has emerged as a key player for the Blues since sealing a move to St Andrew’s and produced another encouraging display in yesterday’s game.

As well as netting his first league goal of the season in this fixture, Bacuna also completed 94.4% of the passes that he attempted and made eight tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.59.

Deployed as a wing-back in this particular clash, it will be interesting to see whether the former Huddersfield Town man plays in this position again when Birmingham take on Burnley on Wednesday.

The Blues will send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division if they beat the Clarets in this fixture as Vincent Kompany’s side are currently top of the league standings.

