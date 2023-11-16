Highlights Rotherham United's current manager, Matt Taylor, has been sacked after a poor start to the season, leaving the team in the relegation zone.

Former manager Steve Evans, who previously took the club to the Championship, is being considered as a potential replacement.

Evans has denied any contact with the club, but former England international Carlton Palmer believes he would leave his current team, Stevenage, for the opportunity to return to Rotherham.

Rotherham United gave their previous manager Paul Warne a number of years in the job - nearly six years to be precise - but his successor Matt Taylor was not afforded the same luxury.

Taylor replaced Warne at the Millers last October after he headed for Derby County, but despite keeping them in the Championship and staving off the threat of relegation in 2022-23, a poor start to the current campaign saw the 41-year-old axed on Monday after just two wins from the opening 16 Championship matches, leaving the South Yorkshire outfit in the relegation zone.

And perhaps surprisingly, an ex-United manager is on the club's radar, and that is Steve Evans, who helped take the club from League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014.

Weekly wages: Rotherham United's top-10 highest earners

The Rotherham Advertiser reported earlier this week that Evans was on the list of managers that the club's hierarchy were keen on to replace Taylor in the dugout at the New York Stadium, with a move for the 61-year-old being seriously considered by chairman Tony Stewart, who has remained close with the Scotsman since his 2015 exit.

Whilst deeply respectful of the club considering the success he had there in the mid 2010's, Evans has insisted in the last few days that there has been no contact with Rotherham - that is not to say though that it won't happen.

"I'm not aware of anything and neither is my chairman, I spoke to my chairman earlier today and I spoke to Leon Hunter tonight," Evans told The Comet this week.

"We're not aware of anything.

"I've got a great affinity with the chairman [Tony Stewart] and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club.

"But we we've got a job to do here. We're trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I'm only focused on Saturday and Lincoln.

"I can't do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are.

"I just have to focus on what's here."

Would Steve Evans jump ship from Stevenage to Rotherham United?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that if given the opportunity, Evans would most definitely jump at the chance to return to the New York Stadium for a second stint at the Millers, leaving Stevenage in the lurch.

"It is reported that Rotherham are seriously considering bringing back their former manager Steve Evans, who is now managing at Stevenage," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Evans successfully won back-to-back promotions whilst manager of Rotherham in 2013 and 2014.

"Since 2022, he has been in charge of Stevenage, leading them out of the fourth tier last season and into the top six of League One.

"It is reported that Evans and chairman Tony Stewart have remained close over the years, but the stumbling block would be convincing Evans to leave Stevenage, where he's under contract until 2025 - Rotherham would also have to pay compensation.

"I do think Steve Evans would leave Stevenage and jump at the chance at Rotherham given the opportunity, because he's currently managing in League One and Rotherham are at a higher level, and they have a very realistic chance of remaining there (in the Championship) - they're only four points adrift and assuming he is assured he can strengthen the squad in January, I could see this most definitely happening."