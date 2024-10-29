This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle produced the latest of their Home Park miracles on Saturday, as Wayne Rooney’s side came back from 3-0 down to secure a 3-3 draw with Preston North End.

The Greens looked dead and buried as Brad Potts added the visitors’ third just after the break, only for goals from Freddie Issaka, Andre Gray and Morgan Whittaker to rescue a point for the Devon outfit in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The clash with the Lilywhites also saw the first Championship minutes of the season for Spanish centre-back Julio Pleguezuelo, who came on in place of the injured Joe Edwards in the aftermath of Potts’ goal.

The former Arsenal man performed admirably after finally getting the nod from Rooney, and has left Football League World’s Argyle fan pundit Chris wanting to see more of the 27-year-old in the weeks to come.

Julio Pleguezuelo gives Wayne Rooney decision to make after Preston North End performance

Pleguezuelo has had to bide his time as Lewis Gibson and Kornel Szucs established themselves as the first-choice centre-back pairing at the club during the 24/25 campaign.

As a result, the Spaniard had been reduced to minutes in cup competition, before finally getting to play the majority of the second-half in Saturday’s clash with North End at Home Park.

The professionalism shown by the defender during his time on the sidelines is testament to his character within the squad, and he stepped up to the plate when needed at the weekend, as the Pilgrims turned the game around during his time on the pitch.

Solid at the back and calm in possession, the former Gunner has certainly given his boss some food for thought in the weeks ahead, with Gibson and Edwards said to be nursing injuries at this moment in time.

When asked who is deserving of more game time at Argyle, Chris said: “Rooney’s selection of a starting eleven has been fairly predictable over these past few games, but there are certainly plenty of players who are eager to get their chance who are sitting on the bench, or not even selected in the match day squad.

“Rooney has also reiterated that he selects his squads based on their training performances, and how they perform in games, rather than simply on the name alone.

Julio Pleguezuelo 23/24 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 32 Starts 22 Minutes played 1,980 Pass completion % 80.0% Tackles 25 Blocks 26

“But there are some players who I would point out should be given more of a chance, and one that I would like to highlight is Julio Pleguezuelo, our Spanish centre-back who joined last season.

“He has been very patient in relation to getting game time at Argyle, and it has even been noted in the local media how Rooney has praised him for being so patient on not getting much game time.”

Julio Pleguezuelo can step up as injuries hamper Plymouth Argyle

Having not played in a league match for close to six months, Pleguezuelo proved he can still have a part to play in the season ahead, after a solid performance at the back once he was introduced on Saturday.

With fellow centre-back Victor Palsson failing to impress since moving to Home Park in the summer, the former FC Twente man could well have played himself into selection for this weekend’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

With Gibson [pictured] missing the Preston draw, the thoughts are that the former Everton man will also be missing for the match in Yorkshire, leaving a vacancy alongside Szucs in the heart of the backline.

With Edwards’ fitness also a concern, Rooney could well be forced to swap and change his starting lineup this weekend, and Chris believes a place alongside his Hungarian teammate could be Pleguezuelo’s for the taking.

The Argyle fan continued: “In our home game against Preston on Saturday, he came on as a substitute for Joe Edwards when he was injured, and when he came on he showed a very capable and solid centre-back role.

“I believe he would be a great addition to keep in the match day squad for the coming fixtures. However, I see him more as a defensive midfielder, rather than a centre-back, due to the pairing of Lewis Gibson and Kornel Szucs.

“Gibson is potentially injured for our upcoming away fixture at Leeds United, so it could be a possibility that he could start instead of Gibson in that centre-back pairing with Szucs.”