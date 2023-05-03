Former Sunderland favourite Julio Arca has confirmed he will look to bring in some youngsters from the Championship side after landing the South Shields job.

Arca replaces Kevin Phillips at South Shields

The Argentinian is a firm favourite on Wearside after making over 175 appearances for the club during a six-year period following his signing from Argentinos Jrs.

The classy left-footer would join Middlesbrough, before his love for the north-east meant he played out his final few years in the game with South Shields in non-league. And, he is back at the club now, having been named as their new boss last week.

Arca was named as Kevin Phillips’ successor, his old Sunderland teammate, and he is inheriting the club in a great position as they have won promotion to the National League North, the first time they will be playing at that level in nearly 50 years.

Therefore, a big challenge awaits Arca, and he told Chronicle Live that he will be leaning on the Black Cats to see if he can bring in some talented youngsters to help the side.

“It could be an option. I've already spoken with the Under-21s manager, so we will see who is available. In the pre-season we will have to see some players. At the moment it's a busy time, players get released, there's a lot of players looking for a club who are calling, so it's a busy few weeks, but hopefully we can get things sorted out pretty quick.”

Arca also has a connection with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, having played under him during his time with Middlesbrough.

This could benefit all parties

It makes total sense for Arca to try and get players from Sunderland, as there is a lot of talent in the U23s at the Stadium of Light, and they could certainly help his side as they look to establish themselves in the National League North.

From Sunderland’s perspective, that is a competitive league, and the youngsters may benefit more from playing at that level instead of against development sides every week, so this could be a link-up that benefits all parties.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the summer transfer window, but you can be sure that all Sunderland fans will be wishing Arca well in his first managerial role, and there will be an added interest if a few of their talented youngsters are playing a part each week for South Shields as well.