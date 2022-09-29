Julian Winter makes honest Swansea City transfer admission

Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter has admitted they will always be a ‘trading club’ as they try to progress in the years to come.

Many supporters have been frustrated with how the club have operated recently, with the Welsh side now in their fifth consecutive year in the Championship since their relegation.

This summer once again saw the club sell an important player, with Flynn Downes joining West Ham in a move that ensured the club made a net profit overall.

And, speaking at a fans forum night, Winter confirmed this is the approach the club will be sticking with in the future.

“We’ll always be a trading club, we haven’t been shy about that. We’ve got a really interesting squad at the moment with an interesting balance. Ownership are supportive of Russell in terms of playing identity and recruiting players.”

Chief financial officer Gareth Davies would later stress at the same event that player sales will remain crucial to helping the club as they have a ‘difficult budget’, although he stressed there’s no financial worries right now.

The verdict

Firstly, this is nothing new for the fans and you do have to appreciate the honesty from Winter and Davies as they haven’t shied away from the situation.

Of course, this puts a lot of pressure on the recruitment team if Swansea are to be successful moving forward as they need to constantly identify good players, whilst Martin and the coaching team need to keep improving the current group.

So, it can work but it’s tough, and it will be interesting to see how things go for Swansea in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.