Jude Bellingham has sent a three-word message to Sunderland - "let him cook" - after they beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light courtesy of a winner from his brother Jobe.

The younger Bellingham brother started in a deeper midfield role alongside Dan Neil but was pushed further forward in the second half by interim boss Mike Dodds in a move that had the desired effect.

In the 78th minute, the 18-year-old latched on to the end of Alex Pritchard's cushioned header to nod past Illan Meslier and give the Black Cats a deserved lead, which they held onto to beat top six rivals Leeds.

Interim boss Dodds' gameplan proved effective as they frustrated the Whites throughout Tuesday evening's game - with Daniel Farke's explosive forward line not able to do its usual damage.

The Wearsiders are sixth in the table after two wins on the bounce since the departure of Tony Mowbray, having claimed a 2-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham's message to Sunderland

Jude Bellingham was in action himself on Tuesday night, helping Real Madrid come from behind to beat Union Berlin 3-2 and finish the Champions League group stages with a 100% winning record.

But the England star still had time to share his thoughts on how his younger brother and Dodds, who coached him while he was in Birmingham City's academy, were getting on - sending a three-word message to the Black Cats.

In response to the post from Sunderland club media at full time in the Leeds game, the 20-year-old said: "Let him cook."

Jobe Bellingham enjoying early success at Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham joined Sunderland in a deal worth a reported £3 million in the summer and has exceeded expectations so far.

While the 18-year-old's huge potential was no secret, few would have expected to have the impact he has for the Black Cats.

Season Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 2023/24 21 1,568 4 1 2022/23 23 660 0 0 2021/22 3 87 0 0 Jobe Bellingham's senior career as per Transfermarkt

The summer arrival has missed just one game in 2023/24, with Mowbray admitting after the 1-1 draw with Millwall that managing the teenager's minutes had been on his mind when he'd left him on the bench as an unused substitute, and started 20 times in the Championship - already more than doubling his career minutes this season.

Jobe Bellingham bagged his fourth goal of the season against Leeds, as well as contributing one assist this term. His versatility has been vital for Sunderland, playing in central midfield, the number 10 role, and, in the absence of a reliable striker, up top but it's been the quality of his performances that have meant he's been undroppable.

That form has turned heads elsewhere and a host of bigger clubs have been linked, including Tottenham and Real Madrid, but with a contract that runs until the summer of 2027, you'd imagine it would take a huge offer for Sunderland to consider a sale anytime soon.