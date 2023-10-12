Jude Bellingham has become a global superstar since his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

The Englishman has become an integral piece of Gareth Southgate’s England squad and has been a key component of Borussia Dortmund’s title push in the 2022–23 season.

This has all occurred since leaving St. Andrews in 2020 for Germany, but following his departure, Birmingham retired the number he wore at the club.

Why did Birmingham City retire the No. 22 shirt after Jude Bellingham’s departure?

Fans and pundits alike found it strange from the Blues that they would retire a number worn by a youngster that had only played one senior season with the club before moving onto Borussia Dortmund.

The retiring of numbers is usually reserved as a tribute to players who have excelled for the club or as a mark of respect to players who have died prematurely.

Bellingham had not done that at Birmingham, despite spending 10 years at the club due to joining the club’s youth system.

Birmingham did explain why they retired the number following Bellingham’s departure. The club believed that it was ‘fitting’ to retire the number in recognition of the players qualities, with the hope that it will inspire the next generation of footballers coming through at St. Andrews.

The club has been correct in their estimation that the player has immense qualities, qualities he has displayed in Germany for Dortmund and in the Spanish capital for Real Madrid.

The Blues also believe that the number has become synonymous with Bellingham, as since his debut at 16 years and 38 days old, he has worn that number.

Bellingham seems to be a special case in England as the retiring of a number is a rare occurrence, with West Ham United being the most famous example, as they retired the number six shirt for Bobby Moore upon his death in 2008 due to the services he provided for the club and for England.

The retiring of numbers from clubs is incredible rare throughout Europe, with special examples in France and Spain; however, Italy seems to be a completely different case as they have various clubs retiring shirt numbers, with many clubs retiring multiple numbers.

The most notable retirements in Italy are the retirement of number 10 at Napoli for Diego Maradona and Inter Milan hanging up numbers three and four for Giacinto Facchetti and Javier Zanetti. Ac Milan has notable retired both numbers three and six for Paolo Maldini and Franco Baressi.

Birmingham City have deemed Bellingham worthy of having the number officially retired for the contribution he made to the club; however, it is unlikely that Bellingham will have another shirt number retired unless he can have a major impact at Real Madrid and do something no player has ever done, or he can move to Italy for a number of years, where it is likely the club will retire the number due to the frequency in which it happens.