His ascent to becoming one of the best young footballers in the world has been quick, and Jude Bellingham has landed yet another award to add to his collection.

The Real Madrid starlet won the Kopa Trophy recently at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, and also in November he landed the European Golden Boy award too.

Bellingham has become a mainstay in the England starting 11 now and since his move to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, the 20-year-old has scored 15 times in 17 matches.

When asked for the names of some players who he could see following in his footsteps and becoming the European Golden Boy, Bellingham unsurprisingly mentioned his younger brother Jobe as one of the potential winners of the future.

“Aside from those born in 2003, I can name three players," Bellingham said, per The Mirror.

"Arda Guler, who has recovered from injuries that have prevented him from making his debut with Real Madrid. He is a phenomenon and we see it in training, we are all amazed by him.

"Then, my former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and my brother Jobe, a striker, like our father.”

Jobe may have been labelled a striker by his older brother, but he has been playing more often than not in midfield for the Black Cats.

Bellingham Jnr is not eligible to win the award yet because he does not play in a top flight domestic league, but Jude would expect that to change should Sunderland win promotion.

“For now!" Bellingham continued when talking about his 18-year-old brother's eligibility. "But if they move up to the Premier League, watch out for him!”

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland career so far

Instead of sticking with Birmingham City, who gave him his breakthrough after graduating through the youth academy and his first professional contract, Jobe decided to up sticks to Sunderland this past summer.

A close relationship with their sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, who was the former academy director of the Blues, as well as multiple other former City youth coaches being there saw him taken to the Stadium of Light.

Bellingham mainly came off the bench for Birmingham in the 2022-23 season under John Eustace in his 22 appearances, but Tony Mowbray has thrown him straight in at the deep end upon his arrival on Wearside.

He has appeared in all but one of Sunderland's second tier matches so far, with their latest outing against Millwall at The Den being the only time where he hasn't got minutes.

Scoring three times in his first Championship season so far for Sunderland, Bellingham is clearly on the rise, but it is important that he does not become burnt out at such a young age, having only turned 18 in September.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Championship Stats Appearances 18 Goals 3 xG 4.06 Assists 1 xA 1.39 Shots Per Game 1.5 Big Chances Missed 6 Big Chances Created 1 Pass Success % 85.9 Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 (Stats Correct As Of December 4, 2023)

Which clubs have showed transfer interest in Jobe Bellingham?

Even though his Sunderland move was only done over the summer, clubs are already looking at Bellingham as a potential addition for January, the summer of 2024 or even further along.

Real Madrid reportedly sent a scout to watch the teenager in action, and the Spanish giants could try and get the Bellingham brothers back together before he could go elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur are another club said to be keeping tabs on Bellingham in the Championship, and should clubs come in with big offers for the young midfielder in the near future, then Sunderland may have to potentially consider what his actual value is to the club.