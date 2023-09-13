Highlights Jude Bellingham's star continues to rise as he impresses for Real Madrid and England, earning praise for his recent performance against Scotland.

Jobe Bellingham, Jude's brother, celebrated England's victory on social media, highlighting the significance of the win.

Jobe Bellingham himself has been performing well for Sunderland, starting in all five league fixtures and contributing two goals, showcasing his potential at just 17.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed yet another star-making performance during the September international break.

The Real Madrid midfielder scored to make it 2-0 to England in their friendly with Scotland on Tuesday night, in a game that would finish 3-1.

His display earned plenty of plaudits as his rise to stardom continued after an impressive start to life with the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old made the switch to La Liga from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window and has immediately cemented his place as a key part in the Madrid team.

Brother Jobe Bellingham, who made a summer switch of his own to Sunderland in recent months, has joined in the praise for Jude’s performance midweek.

What has Jobe Bellingham said about Jude Bellingham’s England display?

The older Bellingham posted on social media to celebrate the English victory over their rivals Scotland.

“More than a friendly,” wrote Jude Bellingham, via Instagram.

“Enjoy that England fans?”

This earned plenty of response in the aftermath of the win over the Scots, including from the Black Cats youngster.

“Standard,” responded the younger Bellingham.

The pair will return to club action this weekend following the conclusion of the international break.

While Jude Bellingham was competing for Gareth Southgate’s side at senior level, Jobe was with the U19 England side as they played in two friendlies of their own.

The 17-year-old featured in fixtures against Germany and Switzerland, starting against the former and coming off the bench to take on the latter.

How often has Jobe Bellingham played for Sunderland?

He will be hoping the experience will help him retain his place in the starting lineup for Tony Mowbray’s side over the next several weeks.

The youngster made the switch from Birmingham City over the summer, signing for the Black Cats after their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Bellingham has started well at Wearside, going straight into Mowbray’s first team plans.

The midfielder has started all five of the side’s opening league fixtures, contributing two goals in the process.

His two goals helped seal the club’s first win of the new season as Sunderland earned a 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in August.

Sunderland went into the break off the back of an excellent performance that saw them beat promotion rivals Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

That win moved the team up to ninth in the table, with a total of seven points from a possible 15.

Next up for Mowbray’s side is a trip to Loftus Road to take on QPR on 16 September.

How has Jobe Bellingham fared for Sunderland so far?

Bellingham’s performances have been impressive, adapting quickly to his new surroundings.

While his older brother is currently taking all the headlines, Jobe looks like he will carve out a very successful career in his own right too.

That he is already a regular starter at a Championship level at just 17 is remarkable in itself.

He is proving that Sunderland were right to pay the fee to sign the player from Birmingham over the summer, with his impact on the team already being felt.

Bellingham’s potential is significant.