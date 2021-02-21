Jude Bellingham shares social media exchange with Birmingham City man

Birmingham City loanee Odin Bailey has shared a social media exchange with former Blues teammate Jude Bellingham after he helped Borussia Dortmund hammer Schalke on Saturday.

Bellingham move to the Bundesliga side in the summer and has enjoyed an impressive debut season at his new club – featuring 29 times this season while adding a goal and four assists.

He teed up Erding Haaland in Dortmund’s 4-0 hammering of rivals Schalke yesterday and Bailey took to Twitter to laud his role in the victory.

❤️ — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) February 20, 2021

The 17-year-old was quick to respond to his fellow Birmingham academy product and it appears has been keeping a close eye on how the Blues are getting on having praised them on social media after their win against relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

The victory was just their second in their last 15 games and looks to have been a lifeline for Aitor Karanka, with reports circling about his potential exit in the week.

One of the few positives from this season for the Blues has been the form of Bailey on loan with League Two title-chasers Forest Green.

The 19-year-old joined the South West club on a season-long loan in October and has scored twice and added three assists in his 18 League Two appearances since – helping them battle at the top of the division.

The Verdict

Birmingham fans will likely love to see this exchange between Bailey and Bellingham – two of their academy products.

It seems they still have a close relationship despite the latter’s move to Dortmund and his Tweet after the win against Wednesday shows he still follows the club closely.

Bailey is perhaps not a talent at the level of Bellingham but it’ll be interesting to see whether he gets a chance with the Blues next season after showing his quality out on loan.