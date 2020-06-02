Jude Bellingham shares message of excitement as Birmingham City resume draws closer

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is revelling in the club’s return to training, with the Championship resume in sight.

The 2019/20 season is on hold and a ball hasn’t been kicked in the Championship since the first weekend in March, with the Blues, like many, waiting patiently for the campaign to restart.

A date has been provisionally set for the Championship to start again on June 20th, with Birmingham stepping up their training, much to the delight of Bellingham.

The 16-year-old took to his Twitter page to share some images from training, alongside a countdown to the season’s resume:

Bellingham has been one of the finds of the season in the Championship this year, with the teenager bursting onto the scene and excelling under Pep Clotet.

He’s scored four goals and registered two assists from central midfield, which has helped him up onto the radar of a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

Manchester United are one club eager to snap up the midfielder on a deal ahead of next season.

The Verdict

Bellingham has enjoyed quite the breakthrough year with Blues and he will be determined to finish things in style during the nine remaining games of the season.

The last few months has been tough for football fans and players alike, and when you look at Bellingham’s eagerness for the season to continue, it tells you just how much he will have missed things.

