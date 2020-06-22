Jude Bellingham set to seal multi-million pound transfer ‘in coming days’ as Man Utd miss out

Jude Bellingham is poised to join Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in a £20 million deal, as per ESPN.

The 16-year-old’s future has been a hot topic of debate ever since the midfielder burst onto the scene at St Andrew’s, but it now appears Dortmund have won the race to seal a deal for the exciting talent.

Manchester United were firmly in the hunt to sign the player with Bellingham even visiting the club to get a feel for the place – however Dortmund are now expected to announce the signing ‘in the coming days’.

Bellingham has been an integral cog in Pep Clotet’s side this season, making 36 appearances and scoring four goals in what has been a steady season for the Blues.

The midfielder turns 17 at the end of this month, and will officially be able to sign a professional contract on June 29th, as the deal with Dortmund awaits an announcement.

The verdict

This is an amazing opportunity for Bellingham, and a step that just feels right.

As is well documented, Dortmund have a knack of developing young gems and making them superstars and you feel Bellingham can emulate the likes of Jadon Sancho and Haaland at the club.

To be such a key and integral player at the age of just 16, it’s evident that Bellingham is a once in a generation player and looks like he has all the qualities and attributes to make it to the very top.

For Birmingham, £20m will be a welcome financial boost amid this current climate and with their financial situation not exactly brilliant, it’s a deal that is likely to suit all involved.