Jude Bellingham sends message to Birmingham City fans amid imminent Borussia Dortmund switch

Jude Bellingham has completed a medical ahead of a reported big-money move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City, according to Sky Sports.

Bellingham has burst onto the scene for Birmingham this season and established himself as one of the brightest prospects the EFL has ever seen.

The teenager, who has only just turned 17, has made an impressive 42 appearances across all competitions this season, and hasn’t looked out of place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Borussia Dortmund are now edging closer to signing Bellingham, with the young midfielder set to become the latest Englishman to move to Germany and continue his development.

Sky Sports claim that Bellingham passed a medical on Thursday, and Blues will receive a guaranteed £25m fee up front, as well as plenty of add-ons based on appearances and milestones.

But it was business as usual for Bellingham the night before as Blues drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic in a massive game at St. Andrew’s, which eased their fears of relegation.

Bellingham has since sent a focused message to Blues fans, despite what has seemingly been a very hectic week for the young midfielder.

The Verdict

Bellingham deserves real credit for the way he’s handled all this transfer talks.

He has been linked with the likes of Dortmund and Manchester United for a good six or so months now, but his performance levels have remained consistently good.

He is a class act with such a mature head on his shoulders, and he will be a star in years to come.