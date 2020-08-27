Jude Bellingham sends message to Birmingham City after big personal news

The EFL awards have been handed out today and Jude Bellingham, perhaps unsurprisingly, has picked up the EFL Young Player of the Season award as well as the Championship Apprentice of the Year.

The midfielder truly burst onto the scene for the Blues last season with him proving a regular for the side and arguably one of their best players.

Certainly, he has a massively bright future in front of him at the moment with him still several years shy of his 20th birthday and his move to Dortmund this summer is another indicator of that.

Birmingham, though, will always be the side where he first shone and it looks as though they will remain firmly in his heart.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Birmingham City actually true?

1 of 10 St Andrews has a capacity of over 29,000 True False

He took to Twitter today to celebrate the news and offered this message to his former side:

Very happy and grateful to have been awarded with @efl ‘Young Player of the Season’ and @lfeonline ‘Championship Apprentice of the Year.’ Again, I can’t thank everyone associated with @bcfc enough for such an enjoyable season and making this possible.🏆🏆#JB22 pic.twitter.com/Py3vkziVRb — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 27, 2020

The Verdict

Blues fans would have obviously liked to have seen him stay for years to come but it was perhaps inevitable a player of his talent and potential was going to move after a fine season in the Championship.

He’s got his switch to Dortmund and fans will be following his progress with really keen eyes, hoping that he can reach the heights expected of him.

It’s good, too, to see him still thinking about the club that has launched his career.