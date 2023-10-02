After he secured himself a move to Barcelona in 2019 at the age of 16, a lot has been expected of English forward Louie Barry.

Formerly of West Bromwich Albion, Barry joined one of the biggest clubs in world football as a teenager, but after just half a year in Spain he had returned to England with Aston Villa.

Villa paid a fee that could rise to £3.5 million for Barry in January 2020, and a year later he was handed a debut for their first-team because of a large number of positive COVID-19 tests within the senior squad, meaning youth players had to be used in an FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Barry scored in that match, and whilst he's showed promise for Villa's under-21's, most of his development has come in the form of loan spells away from the Midlands club.

It hasn't really got going for Barry in senior football though, although you could say a lot was expected too soon after he was sent to Ipswich at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Barry was barely utilised by the Tractor Boys and in the second half of that campaign, he headed to Swindon Town instead of League Two, where he scored six times in a short stint with the Robins.

He was given another chance at League One level with MK Dons at the start of last season, but after falling out of favour, the loan was terminated to allow Barry to join Salford City.

Only scoring two goals for the Ammies during his time there, Barry's next step this past summer was somewhat unclear, but he appears to have found himself a happy temporary home in the form of Stockport County.

How is Louie Barry faring for Stockport County?

Barry probably cannot believe how well he is doing at Edgeley Park, having scored seven times in his first 10 league matches for Dave Challinor's side.

Drawing a blank in his first three appearances, Barry has gone on an incredible scoring run that started in a 1-0 win over Barrow in August, and has continued to this past weekend's 3-1 success away at Accrington Stanley.

Barry stepped up to the penalty spot to convert County's third goal of the afternoon, which saw him strike for the seventh league match in succession - which broke a club record.

The 20-year-old has also notched two assists as well in his scoring streak, and he is undoubtedly one of the in-form players in the fourth tier of English football right now.

What has Jude Bellingham said about Louie Barry's current form?

And Barry's form has caught the attention of none other than England and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, who had just one word to describe the Stockport forward.

Both Bellingham and Barry are the same age and are from the Midlands area, and both played for the England youth setup at the exact same time, so they have presumably stayed good friends through that avenue.

And it is good to see a superstar such as Bellingham show his support for a player currently plying his trade in lower league football, and it should give Barry even more confidence that he is being talked about in a positive light.