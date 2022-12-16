Jude Bellingham sends Birmingham City message after St. Andrew’s return

Jude Bellingham revealed his delight as he returned to St. Andrew’s as Birmingham City beat Reading 3-2 on Friday night.

The England international starred for the Three Lions as they reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar and with Borussia Dortmund’s campaign not resuming until January 22, he has decided to spent time in England.

And, the midfielder took the opportunity to watch his former club, as Blues presented Bellingham in front of the crowd before kick-off – where he unsurprisingly received a huge ovation.

As well as that, the 19-year-old had a brief message for the supporters, as shared on Twitter.

“I never got the chance to say goodbye, until tonight! I’m back to finally say thank you.”

It turned out to be a good evening for Bellingham and his family, with Blues winning thanks to two goals from Troy Deeney and one from Tahith Chong, whilst younger brother Jobe came on for John Eustace’s side late on.

The victory means Blues move up to seventh in the Championship table, although the rest of the league are playing over the coming days.

The verdict

It’s great for Blues fans to see Bellingham again as they are all very proud of him considering he came through the academy and he always mentions how much he loves the club.

Of course, his sale also helped Blues massively, so whilst Bellingham said he came to say thanks, the support won’t forget what he did!

The main thing was the win though, and like all fans Bellingham will have been delighted with the display for the most part and it continues what has been a very good season so far under Eustace.

