Jude Bellingham reveals what it’s like to play for Birmingham City in just three words

It is likely to be a busy summer transfer window for Pep Clotet at Birmingham City, with one man likely to dominate the headlines for a large portion of the transfer window.

Jude Bellingham has come up leaps and bounds under the Spaniard this term, with the homegrown midfielder establishing himself as a regular for Blues as well as the brightest prospect in the EFL at present.

The 16-year-old has made an impressive total of 35 appearances across all competitions this season, becoming a regular in Clotet’s side after what has been a hugely impressive campaign thus far.

But the young midfielder is already starting to attract interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund – three big clubs all competing for his signature heading into the summer.

Wherever Bellingham moves to in the next step of his career, he will never forget his roots and won’t forget about his first season playing for his boyhood club.

The midfielder scored on his home debut for the club in a 2-1 win over Stoke City, and a week later, scored the winner in front of a packed-out away end in the win at Charlton Athletic.

Answering questions from supporters on his personal Instagram page, Bellingham has revealed that it is a “dream come true” to play for Birmingham City.

The Verdict

It’s a big summer for Bellingham coming up, and he needs to ensure that he makes the right decision.

A move to a team like United would be a dream for a player of his age, but would he earn regular game time at Old Trafford?

After playing week in, week out for Blues this term, that needs to be the main priority whoever he signs for.