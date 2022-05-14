Jude Bellingham reveals major Birmingham City ambition

Jude Bellingham has admitted that he wants to return to Birmingham City and help the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

Having come through the youth system at Birmingham, the midfielder enjoyed an excellent season with the Blues’ first-team during the 2019/20 campaign as a 16-year-old.

That form saw the teenager earn a high profile move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020, at which point Birmingham retired his number 22 shirt.

Does St Andrew's have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does St Andrew's have a bigger or smaller capacity than the Vitality Stadium? Bigger Smaller

Bellingham has since gone on to become something of a global superstar thanks to his performances in Germany, seeing linked with several of the biggest names in world football.

But despite that, it seems Bellingham still has eyes on a return to St Andrew’s in the future, and with it, a chance to return to the Premier League.

Speaking about that decision by Birmingham to retire his squad number in an interview with The Times, Bellingham said: “If I’m honest, I probably don’t deserve it, in terms of my performances on the pitch.

“I felt like they were good, but the level you have to reach to get your shirt retired is very high. As I always say, it’s not retired but reserved for when I go back and, hopefully, take them to the Premier League.”

While Bellingham has enjoyed plenty of success with Dortmund, Birmingham endured another disappointing season in 2021/22, finishing 20th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is something from Bellingham that anyone of a Birmingham persuasion will surely love.

As one of their own, Bellingham had a really strong connection with the club and supporters during his time at St Andrew’s.

The fact that he has continued that even now he has moved on will be greatly appreciated by Birmingham fans, and the prospect of Bellingham playing for the club again once he has completed his development, is a hugely exciting one for the club.

Even so, with the position Birmingham are in at the minute on and off pitch, you wonder whether even Bellingham would have a tricky job on his hands in getting the club to the Premier League.