Jude Bellingham reveals his favourite moment in a Birmingham City shirt so far

It has been a remarkable campaign for Jude Bellingham, who has established himself as arguably one of Birmingham City’s most important players this season.

The young midfielder burst onto the scene in the early stages of the season, and was on the receiving end of two 3-0 defeats in his first two senior appearances for his boyhood club.

But Bellingham made an immediate impression after being introduced to the first-team set-up, and he hasn’t looked back since the goal against Stoke City on his home debut.

Bellingham has since made 35 appearances across all competitions for Blues this season, becoming a regular under Clotet alongside Ivan Sunjic in central midfield, as well as playing out wide, too.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Bellingham’s future is up in the air, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund all showing an interest in the talented youngster.

After such an impressive season, it’s no wonder these kind of clubs are after him. There have been some fantastic moments for the player, including scoring the winner in a 1-0 away win at Charlton.

But answering questions from supporters on his personal Instagram page, Bellingham has revealed that his first goal on his first senior appearance at St. Andrew’s is his favourite moment to date.

It was a strike that won the game, and completed a terrific comeback for Clotet’s side against the struggling Potters.

The Verdict

Wherever Bellingham’s next step takes him in his career, he will never forget his first ever senior goal for his boyhood club.

It was a great strike and a great moment for the midfielder, and it secured what was a big win for Blues at the time.

To celebrate in front of the home crowd for a club you have supported from a young age must be an incredible feeling.