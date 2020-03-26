Jude Bellingham reflects on memorable Birmingham City game

Jude Bellingham has revealed that watching the team win the Carling Cup at Wembley is his earliest Blues memory.

The 16-year-old, who supports Birmingham, has been outstanding for Pep Clotet’s this season, impressing with his quality on the ball and ability to get around the pitch.

Given his age, Bellingham has become one of the most sought after youngsters in Europe and it seems a matter of time before he does move on to a club competing in Europe.

Of course, there’s no football right now, so that speculation may cool and Bellingham took to Instagram to answer questions from fans to keep himself busy in his spare time.

And, one asked Bellingham what his earliest Blues memory was, with the teenager revealing it was that historic Carling Cup win in 2011.

Birmingham, then managed by Alex McLeish, beat Arsenal 2-1 to lift the cup, with Obafemi Martins scoring the decisive winner with just minutes to go at Wembley.

Incredibly, Bellingham would have been just seven years old that day.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Birmingham City goal in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored Blues' first goal in 2004/05 in a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth on the opening day? Julian Gray Emile Heskey Robbie Savage Dwight Yorke

The verdict

This is sure to make many Birmingham fans feel really old and it’s a reminder of just how young Bellingham is.

The cup win was the best day Blues have had in their recent history, so, given he is a fan, it’s great for the midfielder that he was able to remember it as it was a fantastic day for the club and one that will be remembered forever.

Bellingham will hope to create more positive memories of his own in a Blues shirt before moving on, whenever that may be.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.