Jude Bellingham reacts to significant Birmingham City news

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has reacted to the news that Pep Clotet will be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season.

The club have recently announced that Clotet will be leaving his role as head coach at the end of the season, as he looks to “explore other coaching opportunities” elsewhere.

Clotet arrived at St. Andrew’s as Garry Monk’s assistant manager in March 2018, helping Blues stay up and avoid the drop down to League One in 2017/18.

Following Monk’s departure at the end of last season, Clotet remained at St. Andrew’s and became the club’s head coach, and he has since guided them to 16th place in the Championship this season.

Bellingham has become a star player under Clotet, with the Spaniard giving the midfielder his chance to break into the first-team and establish himself as arguably the hottest prospect in the EFL.

Bellingham scored on his home debut for Blues in a victory over Stoke City, and has since made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals from midfield.

The young midfielder, who is currently attracting interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, has sent a heartfelt message to Clotet on Twitter.

All I needed was a chance and you gave me that plus so much more, always grateful. Thanks Pep!💙 pic.twitter.com/0k86qOQwe6 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 8, 2020

The Verdict

Blues may not have achieved anything under Clotet, but I still think he deserves credit after what has been a positive first season in management.

Clotet has managed Blues under some tough circumstances off the pitch, and developing Bellingham must be the biggest achievement of the season.

The midfielder is a real star and will go on to become a fantastic player in the future, and Clotet can look at that with pride.