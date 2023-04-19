Birmingham City were 1–0 winners against Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship last night, with Jobe Bellingham featuring in central midfield for John Eustace's side.

Blues are drifting towards the end of the 2022/23 season with nothing on the line. They are 15th in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone and 10 adrift of the top-six, with mid-table on the cards.

How did Millwall 0-1 Birmingham City unfold?

Despite another season of very little jeopardy for Blues, they ruffled feathers in the Championship's play-off race last night, winning at Millwall.

Millwall sit fifth in the Championship table and are hoping to finish in the play-off places. Yet, they suffered a second defeat in three games on Tuesday at Birmingham's hands.

Lucas Jutkiewicz struck the game's only goal on 28 minutes, bringing an end to Birmingham's three-game winless streak that had left them looking over their shoulders a touch.

Jobe Bellingham role in Birmingham's win at Millwall

Eustace offered Bellingham just his second start of the Championship season at Millwall, with the 17-year-old replacing the injured George Hall in Blues' starting line-up.

On what was Bellingham's first league start since November's game with Sunderland, he completed 79 minutes before he was replaced by Jordan James.

Jobe's older brother, Jude Bellingham, is currently one of the world's best midfielders, thriving for England and Borussia Dortmund after leaving St Andrew's.

Over on Jude's Instagram story, there was a nice little piece of recognition to Jobe's impact at Millwall; an older brother's seal of approval.

It's important that not too much pressure is put onto Jobe to follow in his brother's footsteps. Jude is an exceptionally talented midfielder with the world at his feet.

Over in Germany, he's struck 20 goals and registered 25 assists in 128 appearances for Dortmund, as well as establishing himself as a key part of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

He's been a revelation in Germany, yet he did some hard yards in the Championship prior to that, making 41 appearances.

Last night was Jobe's 21st appearance in the second-tier and there's a long way to go before he starts being talked about in the same conversation as his brother. He's on the right track, though.

What next for Birmingham?

Birmingham have three fixtures remaining this season, with a trip to Coventry City on April 29th sandwiched between home games with Blackpool and Sheffield United.

They face Blackpool at St Andrew's this coming Saturday.