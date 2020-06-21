Jude Bellingham reacts to Birmingham City’s hard-fought stalemate with West Brom

Birmingham City held promotion-chasing West Brom to a goalless draw in their first competitive match after the break in play in the Championship.

The Blues remain winless in their last six league matches, which will be a slight concern, but they showed real resilience to earn a point at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

It means that Pep Clotet’s side are now sat 16th in the second tier standings, and they’ll be hoping that they can build on this performance heading into the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that is likely to play his part in the conclusion of this season is Jude Bellingham, who featured for the Blues in their stalemate with West Brom yesterday.

The youngster has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with four goals and three assists for the Blues.

It appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Manchester United battling it out with Borussia Dortmund to land his signature in the summer transfer window.

Bellingham took to Instagram following the draw with West Brom, and expressed his delight at returning to competitive action with Birmingham.

Bellingham and his Birmingham team-mates are set to return to action next weekend when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Do these celebrities support Birmingham City or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

The Verdict:

They’ll be delighted with this point.

Birmingham headed into the game against West Brom with no momentum whatsoever, so you would imagine they’ll be happy to take a point away from one of the promotion-chasing teams in the Championship.

I’d be surprised if Bellingham remained with Birmingham heading into next season though, as he’s a player with talent, and could easily be playing at a higher level than he currently is.

Birmingham will be fighting a losing battle in the summer as they look to keep him at the club.