Sunderland have recovered from some stern trials and tribulations at the very start of the season to pick up right where they left off last time out and resume their promotion crusade.

They’re eyeing a return to the Premier League following a six-year hiatus, and are doing their chances no harm amid a red-hot run of form.

Though back-to-back defeats against Ipswich Town and Preston North End in their first two matches had inspired pessimism among supporters, they’ve ensured that it was nothing more than a blip by winning five of their last six games.

A fluid and expansive attacking outfit, they’ve scored two or more goals in all of their victories - the outstanding ones being their 5-0 demolition of promotion-favourites Southampton and consecutive 3-1 wins away to QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, the only exception was a slender 1-0 loss at home to fellow high-flyers Cardiff City courtesy of a late Mark McGuinness goal.

But going back to where it’s been going right, now, and their latest victory arrived last night as they claimed a 2-0 win over Watford.

Sunderland beat Watford

All things considered, Sunderland headed into the home clash against Valerien Ismael’s struggling Watford as firm favourites and they proved just why by easing to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at the Stadium of Light.

It’s now consolidated their place in fourth-position, one in which they’ll be looking to maintain ahead of some daunting upcoming encounters against Middlesbrough, Stoke, Leicester and Norwich.

At home to Watford, Huggins got the ball rolling on the stroke of half-time with a delightful solo goal before Abdoullah Ba converted Jobe Bellingham’s cross just after the hour mark to put the game beyond doubt.

There are plenty of Sunderland players who deserve praise right now, but Bellingham has received it from his brother - and that’ll mean a tonne given just how he’s been getting on recently, too!

What has Jude Bellingham said to Jobe Bellingham following Sunderland’s win over Watford?

The Sunderland prospect wrote on his official Instagram page: “A great win and pleased to contribute with an assist.

“Fans were sensational, as always.

“Onto a big one on the weekend…”

Below the post, brother Jude simply commented “he’s cooking” in a move that has unsurprisingly harvested plenty of attention, with fans opting to give him rightful praise for his displays at Real Madrid too.

Since making the move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund this summer, he’s already emerged as their star force by notching seven goals from his first eight matches.

Therefore, praise from him is pretty telling…

How has Jobe Bellingham performed for Sunderland this season?

Though he’s not been quite as sensational as his brother has for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the young midfielder has still made a positive start to life on Wearside and has now returned two goals and an assist in ten games.

It’s not bad going from a player who only celebrated his 18th birthday last month, and while few expected him to have such a prominent role in the team straight away, you do feel there’s plenty more to come as the season goes on.