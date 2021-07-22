Jude Bellingham reacts as emotional Birmingham City moment revisited

Jude Bellingham played his last game for Birmingham City a year ago today, with the midfielder now thriving at Borussia Dortmund.

The hugely talented 18-year-old came through the ranks at St. Andrew’s and quickly established himself as a fans favourite due to his natural ability and love of playing for the club.

Given his potential, a big move was always going to be on the cards and it was Dortmund who won the race for the teenager, paying an initial £25m for Bellingham, in a deal that really helped Blues at the time.

Therefore, the player is still loved by the support and it’s a two-way thing, with Bellingham sending a message responding with a crying face and a blue heart to a tweet that pointed out he played his last game in royal blue 12 months ago.

Whilst it was a sad ending for Bellingham, as the team were beaten by Derby, it won’t take away from the great memories that the England international had playing for the club he grew up with.

The verdict

This will be great for Blues fans to see as it shows, again, that Bellingham still remembers the times he had at the club and that it really did mean a lot to him.

Even though he has joined one of the top clubs in Europe, he still regularly references Blues on social media and will not forget where he came from.

Now, the fans will want to see Bellingham continue to progress in his career and they will hope that he can return to St. Andrew’s one day before he retires.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.