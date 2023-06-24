Jude Bellingham has given his reaction to Sunderland confirming his brother Jobe's transfer from Birmingham City.

The midfielder has joined the Black Cats during the off-season in a deal worth a reported £1.5 million.

Bellingham emerged as a promising young talent at St. Andrew’s last season, following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who recently signed for Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old made 22 appearances in John Eustace’s side as they finished 17th in the Championship last season.

What has Jobe Bellingham said about his Sunderland move?

Sunderland confirmed the transfer of the youngster on Saturday morning, which has been met with a response from his brother Jude on social media (see below).

Jobe Bellingham has spoken at a greater length on his delight at completing the move.

The midfielder is excited by the move to the Stadium of Light, and is looking forward to letting his performances on the pitch do the talking after making a big-money move to one of Birmingham’s league rivals.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time and I can’t wait to get started,” said Bellingham, via the club’s official website.

“I spent many years at Birmingham City and that really helped my development, but now felt like the right time to take the next step.

“I’m looking forward to working under the Head Coach – I want to learn and develop my game – and I feel like I’m progressing every week, so playing with good players will only help that.

“The Stadium of Light is the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and the fans have already made me feel welcome online, so I’m excited to get going and I’m focused on letting my football speak for itself.”

Sunderland’s season gets underway on 6 August with the visit of newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Will Jobe Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

Sunderland have proven that they are a hotbed for young talent to go and prove themselves, so Bellingham is a natural fit for the squad.

Mowbray is also an experienced coach who has a history of handling bright emerging talent with care, so this could prove the perfect next step in Bellingham’s career.

Given the fee, it is easy to imagine the player jumping straight into the team.

However, it is possible that Mowbray plays the long game with Bellingham given just how young he still is.

After all, a smart coach in Eustace still only handed him five league starts last season, so it would be a big ask to suddenly become a consistent presence in the lineup every week.