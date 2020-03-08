Jude Bellingham offers three-word verdict on controversial moment during Birmingham v Reading

Birmingham City’s impressive unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship came to an end at the weekend, after losing 3-1 to Reading at St. Andrew’s.

Blues were unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions before losing 1-0 to Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Pep Clotet would have been urging his side to maintain their 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship at the weekend, though, but it wasn’t to be.

Despite taking the lead through Scott Hogan on six minutes, Reading bounced back with two goals in quick succession right after half-time.

Matt Miazga and Yakou Meite fired the Royals into a 2-1 lead right before the hour mark, with Pele making it 3-1 with five minutes remaining in the second-half.

Before Pele’s goal, though, Birmingham could well have been awarded a penalty when Jude Bellingham was seemingly pulled over inside the area.

The referee played on and nothing was given, though, as the Royals held onto an invaluable win. After the game, Bellingham remained tight-lipped on the controversial decision…

Blues now sit 16th in the Championship, nine points off the play-off places and eight points clear of relegation.

The Verdict

That decision could prove to be really important and on another day, it could have gone in Birmingham’s favour.

Referees simply have to get these decisions spot on – if Birmingham are given that penalty and score it, then the momentum’s in their favour heading into the final stages of the match.

Instead, it knocked the stuffing out of them and Reading went on to clinically finish the game with a late strike.