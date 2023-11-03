Highlights Jude Bellingham credits players from Birmingham's 2011 League Cup-winning side as his football idols, including Seb Larsson and Lee Bowyer.

Bellingham's big-money transfers to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid were crucial for Birmingham City's financial stability.

The success of Bellingham highlights the importance of Birmingham's academy system in developing young talent for the club.

Jude Bellingham has opened up on the players that inspired him to become a football player.

The Real Madrid star made his breakthrough into senior football with Championship side Birmingham City.

The midfielder is now considered one of the best players in the world, especially following his second-half brace last weekend to secure a 2-1 win in El Clásico against Barcelona.

But the 20-year-old has not forgotten his roots either, having come through the academy system at Birmingham.

Speaking in an interview with L’Equipe, Bellingham cited some surprising names that inspired him to become a football.

Instead of big names that many might think, the Real Madrid superstar named some of the players from the 2011 League Cup-winning Birmingham side that played under Alex McLeish.

“I admitted the players from Birmingham, the team that won the League Cup at Wembley,” said Bellingham.

“My heroes were Seb Larsson, Craig Gardner, Lee Bowyer.

“As I got more into it myself, Dad was the most important.”

Bellingham initially left Birmingham at just 17 years of age in a big-money deal with Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants fended off interest from the likes of Manchester United to secure a move for the Blues youngster.

The deal was worth a reported £25 million, which proved a massively important sum for the EFL side given the financial issues they were suffering at the time.

He went on to make 92 league appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, helping them to one third-place and two second-place finishes.

Bellingham made yet another huge transfer move to Madrid last summer, signing for La Liga giants in a deal worth a reported £88.5 million.

The ex-Birmingham star has scored 10 league goals from 10 games, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side sitting top of the table.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Wayne Rooney’s side are 14th in the Championship table, having lost their last three games.

Rooney is still searching for his first points as Blues manager since taking the reins in October.

The former England star replaced John Eustace as head coach, despite his side sitting sixth in the standings.

Birmingham have lost to Middlesbrough, Hull City and Southampton since Rooney took charge.

The Midlands outfit will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they return to action this weekend.

Next up for Birmingham is the visit of second place Ipswich Town, with the two sides set to meet on 4 November.

How important was Jude Bellingham to Birmingham City?

Birmingham received a lot of flak when they retired the no. 22 jersey that Bellingham wore during his brief time in the first team squad.

However, as he continues to explode in fame that decision looks more and more reasonable - not least because of what the money meant to them at the time.

His transfer to Dortmund was massively important to the club’s long-term health and his continued excellence for Madrid should also help raise the profile of the Blues.

Bellingham’s rise just highlights how important the academy system is for Birmingham, with a number of young stars coming through the ranks in recent years.