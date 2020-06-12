Jude Bellingham makes transfer decision amid Borussia Dortmund and Man United interest

Jude Bellingham is reportedly favouring a move to Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United according to Sport Bild (via United Report).

Sport Bild’s Head of Football Christian Falk revealed in an exclusive interview with United Report that Bellingham has made a decision on his future.

“The strong clubs in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern, offer talented English players a chance to play, even internationally. Bellingham will therefore also go to Dortmund, not United. You will see. Our information is that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund.”

The Birmingham City midfielder has been hugely impressive for the Blues in the Championship this season, in what is his breakthrough campaign.

Bellingham has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Pep Clotet’s side, and has chipped in with four goals and three assists this term.

Birmingham have struggled in this second-half of this year’s campaign, as they’re currently winless in their last five league matches, which has seen them drop to 16th in the Championship table.

It has been claimed by ESPN that Manchester United are unwilling to match Birmingham’s valuation for Bellingham heading towards the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are likely to be looking to find a replacement for Jadon Sancho heading towards the 2020/21 campaign, with Manchester United being interested in signing the England international.

The Verdict:

If this is true, I think this is the right decision by Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund have shown that they’re willing to give younger players a chance in the first-team which would have made a move to them tempting for the Birmingham midfielder.

I’m not convinced that Manchester United would have been able to offer him regular game time in their squad, so it’s somewhat of a blessing in disguise that the Red Devils are unwilling to match Birmingham City’s valuation of Bellingham.

The best move for both parties involved.