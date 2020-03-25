Jude Bellingham makes claim about Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has identified Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips as the best player he’s ever played against.

The Blues’ midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable campaign under Pep Clotet at St. Andrew’s, making 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

At the age of 16, Bellingham – who is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund – has already gone into battle with some pretty experienced and talented players.

One of those players is Kalvin Phillips, the influential Leeds United player who has been key to the Whites’ rise to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Phillips has come up leaps and bounds since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road, and is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders, if not the best, in the entire division.

His range of passing and ability to control the tempo of the game make him the player he is today, and he scored the winner against Blues in a 1-0 victory way back in October.

Bellingham went toe-to-toe with Phillips that day, and whilst answering questions from supporters on his Instagram page, the young midfielder has said that Phillips is the best player he’s ever played against.

The Verdict

Bellingham hasn’t really played against a lot of players yet given that it’s only his first season as a first-team player, but Phillips is undoubtedly one of the best in the Championship.

He holds the midfield so well on his own and can dictate the tempo of the game, and it’s hard to put into words how important he is to Marcelo Bielsa.

The fact that this is only Bellingham’s first season in the first-team shows just how well he has done to be attracting interest from the likes of United and Dortmund.

