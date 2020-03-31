Jude Bellingham issues passionate three-word response to memorable Birmingham City moment

Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham has been looking back on becoming Blues’ youngest ever goalscorer on Twitter.

Bellingham has been a shining light at St Andrew’s this season, with his rise seeing some of the world’s biggest clubs looking to snatch the 16-year-old away from Birmingham.

Amid the Championship postponement following the outbreak of coronavirus, a number of memorable moments are being relived all over Twitter, with Birmingham no different, sharing the goal that made Bellingham the club’s youngest ever goalscorer (16 years and 63 days).

And, Bellingham has responded to footage of that moment with a simple message from his own social media platform:

The goal in question was Bellingham’s strike in the 2-1 victory over Stoke City back on August 31st, with the teenager’s goal completing a comeback win for Pep Clotet’s men.

Bellingham would then score the winner in Birmingham’s next fixture, away to Charlton Athletic, whilst he’s also scored in the 5-4 loss to Leeds United and 1-1 draw with Cardiff City in January, taking his tally to the season to four in 35 appearances.

The Verdict

Bellingham has been a real shining light for Birmingham this season and it is little surprise to anyone who follows the EFL that this young man is being tipped for the very top.

He’s built on that goal against Stoke and become a real threat from the midfield positions, with his performances way ahead of his years.

Watching his trajectory this season tells you he’s going to be one to watch for years to come, whether that’s with Birmingham City or elsewhere.

