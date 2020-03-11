Jude Bellingham issued warning as Man United and Liverpool circle

Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has warned Jude Bellingham about moving away to a top European club at such a young age.

The Birmingham City midfielder has been excellent throughout the current campaign, and has managed to breakthrough with ease despite being just 16-years-old.

He’s made over 30 appearances so far this season in the Championship, and has been linked with numerous top clubs such as both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Bellingham was born in Birmingham and is a supporter of the club, and this is his first full season in professional football.

Jordan has insisted that the player takes a moment to make sure that he’s making the right decision when deciding his next move.

The Palace chairman has used players such as John Bostock and Wilfried Zaha as examples of players that moved at a young age, and perhaps took a step too far too soon.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said: “A young player of 16 years old, I know he’s prodigious talent.

“I had a kid at Crystal Palace who was talked about in this fashion called John Bostock, who made a move to a supposedly bigger club at that time in Tottenham, against the advice of most of the sensible people around him.

“Wilfried Zaha couldn’t do it at 19, and this kid is 16 going into that environment.

“Whilst I understand the dynamics of it, I’m also troubled by it to some extent.”

The Verdict

It’s an interesting one, and one that he’ll definitely be getting a lot of guidance about as it is such a big move in the young player’s career.

He has to make sure that he can reach the potential that he is being touted to fulfil and the way he will do that is by making sure he makes the correct next step in his career.

He is still just 16, and at that young age you get a lot of opinions from different people in the game and it doesn’t help.

He has to do what’s right for himself, and listen to his family and then make the correct decision.