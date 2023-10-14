Highlights Jude Bellingham's goalscoring ability has drastically improved since his move to Real Madrid, where he has been utilized in a more attacking position by Carlo Ancelotti.

During his time at Birmingham City, Bellingham only scored four goals in the EFL Championship, with his most memorable goals being at St. Andrew's against Stoke City and Leeds United.

Although Bellingham was not known for his goalscoring at Borussia Dortmund, he showed promise in his final season with eight goals in the Bundesliga, helping the club in their title pursuit. Ancelotti has transformed him into a formidable goalscoring force at Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham has been prolific since his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, but this has been something he has worked on since starting his career with Birmingham City.

The influence that Bellingham has had in front of goal in the Spanish capital has been down to the use of him by Carlo Ancelotti in a more attacking position since his move from Borussia Dortmund. However, Bellingham was employed further up the pitch in his period with the Blues.

How many goals did Jude Bellingham score in the EFL?

Bellingham would only play one season with Birmingham in his senior career before moving to Borussia Dortmund. However, the young midfielder would feature 44 times across all competitions, with 41 of those appearances occurring in the EFL Championship.

The prolific nature that Bellingham is demonstrating at Real Madrid was not evident during his season with his boyhood club, as he only scored four goals across all competitions, with all four in the Championship.

Who did Jude Bellingham score these EFL goals against?

Bellingham would score his first goal for the club at St. Andrew's in front of the Birmingham faithful as the side ran out 2-1 winners over Stoke City, with the midfielder scoring the decisive goal to gain all three points.

The next goal would be in the fixture immediately following this victory over the Potters, as Birmingham defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0 at the Valley, the only goal that he would score away from home.

The elation of scoring winning goals for his boyhood club would soon end, though, as this would never happen again.

Bellingham’s next goal was in a goal fest of a fixture as Leeds United defeated the Blues 5-4 at St. Andrew's, with the midfielder opening the scoring for Birmingham’s first goal of the game, following two from Leeds.

The final goal that Bellingham would score for the club would be in a draw with Cardiff City, as he slotted the ball home in the fourth minute of the game before Cardiff replied for the game to end 1-1.

Bellingham struggled in front of goal following the resumption of the Championship following the hiatus of the league during the pandemic; however, this may just have been a symptom of the whole squad struggling.

What was the goal-scoring form of Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund?

The Englishman was not renowned for his goalscoring at the German club, as he only scored 24 goals in 132 games across all competitions, with 12 of these goals coming in the Bundesliga.

However, Bellingham’s scoring touch may have been found in his final season for Dortmund, as he registered eight goals in the Bundesliga as the club made an assault on the Bundesliga title, losing it on the final day in heartbreaking circumstances to Bayern Munich.

Bellingham was never known for his goalscoring in Germany or England; he was more used as a link player to drive box-to-box, but Ancelotti has seemingly turned a four-goal Championship player into a formidable machine in front of goal at the Bernabeu.