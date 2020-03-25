Jude Bellingham engages with Birmingham City fans in latest fitness footage

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has asked fans to share their home fitness posts in a latest post on his official Instagram post.

Blues fans have had the luxury of watching young academy star Bellingham have a breakthrough season this term, becoming a key part of Pep Clotet’s starting eleven in the Championship.

The 16-year-old’s performance and rise to prominence has seen a number of European and Premier League sides show interest, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all said to be keen.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be showing interest in his services when the summer transfer window opens, with the latter in particular moving forward with interest after showing Bellingham, his mother and agent round Old Trafford and the club’s training facilities.

Whilst rumours have been circulating over Bellingham’s future, very little has been said over the last few days with football at a standstill due to recent events.

Bellingham, who is largely active on social media, has recently posted a video sharing footage of himself on an exercise bike and in the meantime – he asked fans to share what they have been doing whilst the country is on lockdown.

The Verdict

You have to admire Jude Bellingham. At the age of 16, he is taking to life as a footballer well, and his latest interaction further enhances his reputation amongst Blues fans, and football fans.

The youngster has a massive decision on his shoulders this coming summer, and if anything the last few weeks will provide a distraction for him.

Who will he join? Manchester United are leading the way at present, but who knows…