Jude Bellingham completes long-awaited Borussia Dortmund switch

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Bellingham becomes the latest Englishman to move to the Bundesliga side, moving to the Signal Iduna Park for a reported fee of around £25m.

Bellingham, who recently turned 17 years of age, has been an absolute revelation since being introduced to the Birmingham first-team by Pep Clotet towards the start of the season.

The midfielder scored on his home debut for the club and became the youngest player ever to play for Blues, and he has since made 43 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Dortmund, as well as the likes of Manchester United, have been linked with the teenage prospect since January, with the young midfielder continuing to impress in the Sky Bet Championship.

Now, Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Bellingham, who will depart Birmingham following the final league game of the 2019/20 campaign against Derby County.

The Verdict

It obviously comes as no surprise to see Bellingham join Dortmund after months of speculation.

I think that it is a fantastic move for the young midfielder, having seen the likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho both shine for the German side since moving to the Bundesliga.

They are a fantastic club for developing young talent and growing young players, and I think that he will go from strength to strength at the Signal Iduna Park.

He is an exceptional talent and he has been a pleasure to watch this season.