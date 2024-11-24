Pep Clotet wrote his name in the Birmingham City history books when he offered a 16-year-old Jude Bellingham his professional debut.

The Spanish coach’s time with the Blues was short-lived and didn’t amount to many achievements.

The 47-year-old oversaw 47 games in charge at St. Andrew’s, taking over in June 2020 before departing 13 months later.

Birmingham finished 20th in the table, two points clear of relegation and 20 behind sixth place Swansea City.

It wasn’t a particularly notable campaign in so many respects, but there was one very important moment that will define the club’s last several years.

Pep Clotet's Birmingham City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 47 13 15 19 27.70

Pep Clotet offers Jude Bellingham his debut

Clotet had no hesitations in throwing Bellingham into the side from at just 16.

A 3-0 EFL Cup clash defeat away to League One’s Portsmouth was not a memorable result for many supporters.

But the teenager featured for 80 minutes, going straight into the starting lineup, earning the trust of his manager just weeks before a first league appearance.

Bellingham came off the bench in the closing stages of another 3-0 loss on 25 August, with the Blues losing away to Swansea City.

A first goal for the club came very shortly afterward in his next appearance for the Blues, coming off the bench in the first half of a 2-1 victory over Stoke City to bag his first-ever professional goal.

His 76th-minute strike turned around the scoreline to give Clotet’s side the advantage, their third victory of the campaign.

The England international ultimately contributed four goals and two assists from 41 appearances in the league, playing a crucial role in their survival in the Championship.

It was no surprise when speculation began over his future shortly afterward, leading to a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

Jude Bellingham’s impact on Birmingham

Bellingham was sold to Dortmund amid serious interest from a number of clubs, with the deal costing £25 million, according to Sky Sports.

The youngster went from strength to strength during his time in Germany, launching his path to superstardom with excellent performances in the Bundesliga, as well as the Champions League.

He established himself as an England regular before moving to Real Madrid in a blockbuster deal that reportedly earned Birmingham another windfall north of eight figures.

The emergence of Bellingham from the Blues’ academy put the club back on the map in a big way and has attracted a lot of attention to their other young stars in the years since, including his younger brother Jobe who now plies his trade with Sunderland.

Clotet may not have been a remarkable Birmingham manager, but by putting his faith in a 16-year-old midfielder, he ensured that his name will forever be a part of the club’s folklore.

Supporters won’t remember much from that campaign, but they will remember just how exciting Bellingham was, and that it was Clotet that gave him that chance in the side.

The significance of that 3-0 loss to Pompey wasn’t so obvious at the time, but Bellingham and Clotet have ensured it is now historic.