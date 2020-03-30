Jude Bellingham and David Stockdale enjoy Twitter exchange as Birmingham City man’s quality underlined

Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham is enjoying quite the rise this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Under the tutelage of Pep Clotet, the 16-year-old is taking the Championship by storm and attracting the interest of some of the country’s leading clubs in Manchester United and Chelsea.

Bellingham has scored four goals and registered two assists in 32 appearances for the Blues in the Championship this season, with his maturity in midfield putting him well and truly in the spotlight.

Recently, Between The Lines have underlined his impact by revealing that of players aged 19 and under in the Championship, Bellingham has made the most ‘key passes’, putting him ahead of the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Jayden Bogle.

David Stockdale has responded to these stats on Twitter with the comment ‘My Guy’, which has, in-turn, prompted Bellingham to send a blue heart the way of his ex-teammate.

💙 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) March 30, 2020

Currently, Stockdale is on loan with Wycombe Wanderers after falling out of favour at St Andrew’s.

Without the goalkeeper, Bellingham and co have helped to steer Clotet’s side to 16th in the Championship table, with a mid-table finish looking likely for the Blues when the EFL season has the chance to resume.

The Verdict

Bellingham is a top, top talent, who at 16, already looks like he will go a long way in the game.

Stockdale and his Birmingham teammates clearly think very highly of him, as per the goalkeeper’s tweet, with Bellingham’s respect going the other way too.

In the near future it’s going to be interesting to see just how far this immense teenager could go.

Thoughts? Let us know!