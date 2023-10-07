Highlights Birmingham City's youngsters have proven to be valuable assets both on and off the field, with Jude Bellingham's transfers bringing in significant funds for the club.

Jordan James, already in the first team, has the potential to develop further, but his playing time will depend on his performance levels.

George Hall, regarded as one of the most promising players at the club, needs to overcome injury issues and stay fit to continue his development and secure his place in the first team.

Birmingham City have produced some excellent youngsters in recent years.

Jude Bellingham is the most famous face of the lot, having played for Blues' first team before being sold to Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m.

That money helped the Midlands side to keep themselves afloat and on the right side of financial rules.

And they benefitted financially from the England international once again during the summer, with Birmingham's sell-on clause allowing them to raise a sizeable amount from his move from Dortmund to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

That was probably crucial in allowing the club to bring in so many permanent additions during the summer - and Bellingham's younger brother Jobe also raised some funds for the club after sealing his switch to Sunderland.

You would back Blues to continue producing some excellent young players in the coming years and we take a look at four Birmingham youngsters who could emerge as big stars in the future.

1 Jordan James

James is already in the first team and has appeared for Wales at a youth international level - but it feels as though he could get much better in the future.

Only 19 at this stage, James needs to be winning as much first-team football as possible if he wants to fulfil his potential and it remains to be seen whether he will get that game time under John Eustace.

It could definitely be argued that he will be the controller of his own destiny, with his performance levels likely to dictate how many minutes he gets on the pitch.

The fact he already has senior experience under his belt for club and country makes him one of the most promising players at the club though - and there's still more to come from him.

2 George Hall

Hall is perhaps the most promising player at St Andrew's, having attracted plenty of interest in the past.

He was previously believed to be on Liverpool and Leeds United's radar - but the possibility of the latter being able to recruit him may have been reduced since their relegation.

Thankfully for Blues, he signed a new contract last month to extend his stay until 2026.

But he needs to shake off his injury problems and stay fit for a lengthy period of time if he's to develop at a respectable rate and keep his place in the first team.

3 Rico Browne

The 19-year-old has been a real bright spark in Blues' academy but he will want to force his way into the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

Despite being offered a contract at Tottenham Hotspur, the defender decided to put pen to paper on a new contract last year which was a major boost for them.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Browne - but the Midlands side have managed to keep hold of him thus far.

Like Nico Gordon, he needs to make a full senior breakthrough soon.

4 Junior Dixon

Signing for Blues in the summer, striker Dixon came with a good reputation, having scored 10 goals in 14 Premier League 2 games for Crystal Palace's youth team last term.

And the 18-year-old has already been called up to the first team, making the bench against Preston North End last month.

If he can impress in the academy in the next few months, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him overtake some first-teamers in the pecking order and make quite a few senior appearances.

Eustace will give youth a chance and Dixon may benefit from that.