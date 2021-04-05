‘Joy to watch’, ‘Breath of fresh air’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on attacker after comfortable win

Nottingham Forest were hugely impressive as they beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 this afternoon, with Alex Mighten once again showing why he is so highly rated.

Many connected to the Reds have known about the 18-year-old for some time, and whilst he was in and around the first-team last season, the current campaign has been a real breakthrough one for the winger.

And, he continued his fine form against the R’s, scoring from close range to give Chris Hughton’s side the lead.

Whilst it was a relatively straightforward finish, Mighten showed good anticipation and movement to get in front of his marker to get the goal.

As well as that, the teenager was a constant threat throughout, with his pace and direct style causing the visitors real problems in what was a complete Forest performance.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Mighten receive a lot of praise following the win, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Mighten will probably be the next one sold after Worrall. #nffc 😢 — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) April 5, 2021

Scoring when it matters for #NFFC Mighten showing his class again. — Paul Walford (@PaulWalford7) April 5, 2021

Young, lots still to learn but by God Alex Mighten is a breath of fresh air. #nffc — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) April 5, 2021

Great to see Alex Mighten scoring again for #NFFC, taking his opportunity in the first-team well. — Michael Callander 📝 (@FutbolCallander) April 5, 2021

Mighten doesnt always deilver but he does provide a threat , a natural pacey winger that wants to attack definitely changes the approach#NFFC — Rob Churchill (@NFFC_FanGroup) April 5, 2021

The boy looks class!!! Announce Alex Mighten the next #nffc player to be sold 😭 #AlwaysHappens — Darren J D (@Dazzler1865) April 5, 2021

A wonderful performance wraps up a cracking Easter break with another 3️⃣ points in the bag. Impressed with the whole side. Mighten is a joy to watch and Garner is a such talent at this level. Would love him back on loan next season 🔴⚪🌲 #NFFC https://t.co/gt0ART7SrA — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) April 5, 2021