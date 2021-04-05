Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Joy to watch’, ‘Breath of fresh air’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on attacker after comfortable win

Nottingham Forest were hugely impressive as they beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 this afternoon, with Alex Mighten once again showing why he is so highly rated.

Many connected to the Reds have known about the 18-year-old for some time, and whilst he was in and around the first-team last season, the current campaign has been a real breakthrough one for the winger.

And, he continued his fine form against the R’s, scoring from close range to give Chris Hughton’s side the lead.

Whilst it was a relatively straightforward finish, Mighten showed good anticipation and movement to get in front of his marker to get the goal.

As well as that, the teenager was a constant threat throughout, with his pace and direct style causing the visitors real problems in what was a complete Forest performance.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Mighten receive a lot of praise following the win, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


