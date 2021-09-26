Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Joy to watch’, ‘Big future’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance against Cardiff

Published

10 mins ago

on

In what was perhaps one of the more surprising results of the day in the EFL, Blackburn Rovers absolutely thumped Cardiff City 5-1 at Ewood Park and life after Adam Armstrong is proving to be rather fruitful for Tony Mowbray.

Rovers failed to replace their talisman of the last few seasons, leaving the goalscoring load to be left with Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz until at least January.

That’s proving to not be an issue whatsoever and they were both on the scoresheet against the Bluebirds yesterday – Gallagher getting a singular goal and Chile international Brereton Diaz taking his league tally to seven goals in nine games with a hat-trick.

Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

Played at a cricket ground

Whilst he will take all the headlines, one player who also impressed was Tyrhys Dolan, who scored the other of Blackburn’s five goals and also racked up an assist for Brereton’s first of his three goals.

Playing through the centre with Diaz and Gallagher flanking him, Dolan has come into his own recently in his second season as a Rovers player, having joined initially as an under-23’s player from Preston North End last year before being quickly thrown into senior action.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Dolan is a real fan favourite and following his exceptional performance yesterday, fans have been singing his praises on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Joy to watch’, ‘Big future’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance against Cardiff

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: