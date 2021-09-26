‘Joy to watch’, ‘Big future’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance against Cardiff

In what was perhaps one of the more surprising results of the day in the EFL, Blackburn Rovers absolutely thumped Cardiff City 5-1 at Ewood Park and life after Adam Armstrong is proving to be rather fruitful for Tony Mowbray.

Rovers failed to replace their talisman of the last few seasons, leaving the goalscoring load to be left with Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz until at least January.

That’s proving to not be an issue whatsoever and they were both on the scoresheet against the Bluebirds yesterday – Gallagher getting a singular goal and Chile international Brereton Diaz taking his league tally to seven goals in nine games with a hat-trick.

Whilst he will take all the headlines, one player who also impressed was Tyrhys Dolan, who scored the other of Blackburn’s five goals and also racked up an assist for Brereton’s first of his three goals.

Playing through the centre with Diaz and Gallagher flanking him, Dolan has come into his own recently in his second season as a Rovers player, having joined initially as an under-23’s player from Preston North End last year before being quickly thrown into senior action.

Dolan is a real fan favourite and following his exceptional performance yesterday, fans have been singing his praises on social media.

