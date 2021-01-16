Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Joy to watch,’ ‘Absolute class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans purr over ‘unreal’ performance from ace

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been heaping praise on the performance of Alex Mighten following the Reds’ comfortable 3-1 win against Millwall on Saturday at the City Ground.

Forest headed into the game looking for a crucial three points that could have lifted themselves a little clearer of the bottom three and Chris Hughton’s side delivered one of their best performances of the campaign to pick up an important victory. The performance saw the Reds unleash more of their attacking quality than they have been able to throughout the season so far.

Mighten, in particular, was a constant threat to the Millwall defence for the 81 minutes he was on the field making two successful dribbles, three key passes and maintaining an impressive 91% passing accuracy despite most of those being progressive passes (Sofascore). That demonstrates how effective he was in the final third and it this level of performance that he needs to show consistently.

The 18-year-old produced a real moment of quality in the 70th to set up the crucial second goal for the Reds with Sammy Ameobi finishing off after his fine work. This was a performance that shows why Mighten should be Forest’s first choice in the wide positions now and if they can get this quality from him regularly then they should avoid relegation danger.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were awestruck by his performance and quick to heap praise on him for one of the best individual displays from a Forest player this term so far.

